Overview of Dr. Jean Joseph-Vanderpool, MD

Dr. Jean Joseph-Vanderpool, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Joseph-Vanderpool works at Early Bird Pediatric Therapy Clinic Inc. in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.