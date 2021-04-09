Overview of Dr. Jean Keamy, MD

Dr. Jean Keamy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.



Dr. Keamy works at Keamy Eye & Laser Center in Westborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.