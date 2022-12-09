Overview

Dr. Jean Knapps, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Asuncion and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Knapps works at Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - Humble in Humble, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.