Dr. Jean Knapps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Knapps, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Knapps, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Asuncion and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Knapps works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - Humble18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 550, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 805-4042
-
2
Northwest Colon and Rectal Surgery1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste G-3, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-4043
-
3
Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - The Woodlands17189 I-45 Medical Ofc Bldg 2 Ste 275, The Woodlands, TX 77385 Directions (281) 805-4044
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knapps?
Excellent physician, very caring and knowledgeable
About Dr. Jean Knapps, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1851559728
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai Hospital - New York
- Universidad Nacional De Asuncion
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knapps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knapps works at
Dr. Knapps has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knapps speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.