Offers telehealth
Dr. Jean Larson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Center Maine417 State St Ste 121, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-4266
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had experience with multiple GI specialists for severe Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Bangor and Boston and she has by far the best to work with and most trustworthy for me. I feel she truly saved my life my last severe flare as she was knowledgeable and quick to treat the complications that came up for me. I love that she is so up to date on her knowledge, caring, and willing to spend as much time patients as they need. She is very responsive to needs and questions as they come up outside of clinic appointments. She has been respectful of the way I like to treat my condition and has had wonderful suggestions that have helped me feel So much better. Would highly recommend.
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033206941
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
