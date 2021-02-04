Overview

Dr. Jean Larson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Larson works at Gastroenterology Center Maine in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.