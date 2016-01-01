Overview of Dr. Jean Lenk, MD

Dr. Jean Lenk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Lenk works at JEAN B LENK INC in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.