Overview of Dr. Jean Liu, MD

Dr. Jean Liu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Spring Branch, TX. They graduated from University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine - Sao Paulo, Brazil and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - FM 311 in Spring Branch, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.