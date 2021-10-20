Dr. Jean Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Liu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Spring Branch, TX. They graduated from University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine - Sao Paulo, Brazil and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Baptist Medical Center.
Spring Branch6102 FM 311, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Directions (210) 866-3535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 571-7854
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Stone Oak - Suite 5201139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 520, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 866-3537
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Baptist Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Liu treats me now and has for many years for a variety of heart issues. He is cautious, thorough, and patient with me. I could not ask more from any physician. He and his staff are the best I have experienced anywhere.
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine - Lubbock, TX
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals - Detroit, MI
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals - Detroit, MI
- University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine - Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
