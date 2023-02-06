Dr. Jean Loftus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin.

Dr. Loftus' Office Locations
Loftus Plastic Surgery Center2139 Auburn Ave Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 440-7979Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loftus is incredibly professional, thorough and kind! She knows her stuff with zero doubt but is humble enough to listen and make you feel she really cares. She has a combination of ability and compassion that is hard to find!
About Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1952422321
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- U Calif-Davis
- University Of Wisconsin
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loftus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Loftus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Loftus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

445 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loftus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loftus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.