Dr. Jean Loftus, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (445)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jean Loftus, MD

Dr. Jean Loftus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin.

Dr. Loftus works at Loftus Plastic Surgery Center in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loftus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loftus Plastic Surgery Center
    2139 Auburn Ave Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 440-7979
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Implant Exchange Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 445 ratings
Patient Ratings (445)
5 Star
(435)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 06, 2023
Dr. Loftus is incredibly professional, thorough and kind! She knows her stuff with zero doubt but is humble enough to listen and make you feel she really cares. She has a combination of ability and compassion that is hard to find!
Jennifer M. — Feb 06, 2023
Photo: Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
About Dr. Jean Loftus, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952422321
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Cincinnati|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
Internship
  • U Calif-Davis
Medical Education
  • University Of Wisconsin
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jean Loftus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Loftus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Loftus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Loftus works at Loftus Plastic Surgery Center in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Loftus’s profile.

445 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loftus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loftus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

