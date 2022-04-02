Dr. Lopez Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Lopez Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jean Lopez Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Jean Lopez Rodriguez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in White Plains, NY.
Dr. Lopez Rodriguez's Office Locations
Maple Medical Llp170 Maple Ave Ste 309, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 220-0283
Maple Medical30 Davis Ave Ste 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 328-2355
Maple Medical 4143 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 683-8610
White Plains Hospital Center41 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 220-0283
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, warm, able to think about the whole person. Very satisfied!
About Dr. Jean Lopez Rodriguez, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1891180964
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez Rodriguez has seen patients for Tension Headache, Headache and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez Rodriguez.
