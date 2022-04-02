See All Neurologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Jean Lopez Rodriguez, MD

Neurology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jean Lopez Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Jean Lopez Rodriguez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in White Plains, NY. 

Dr. Lopez Rodriguez works at Maple Medical LLP in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Headache and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopez Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maple Medical Llp
    170 Maple Ave Ste 309, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 220-0283
  2. 2
    Maple Medical
    30 Davis Ave Ste 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 328-2355
  3. 3
    Maple Medical 4
    143 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 683-8610
  4. 4
    White Plains Hospital Center
    41 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 220-0283

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tension Headache
Headache
Spinal Stenosis
Tension Headache
Headache
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2022
    Smart, warm, able to think about the whole person. Very satisfied!
    — Apr 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jean Lopez Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891180964
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lopez Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez Rodriguez works at Maple Medical LLP in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lopez Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dr. Lopez Rodriguez has seen patients for Tension Headache, Headache and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

