Dr. Jean-Marie Claude, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jean-Marie Claude, MD

Dr. Jean-Marie Claude, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Claude works at Renaissance Health Care Network in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Claude's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renaissance Health Care Network
    264 W 118th St, New York, NY 10026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 932-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jean-Marie Claude, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629124433
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claude has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Claude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Claude works at Renaissance Health Care Network in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Claude’s profile.

    Dr. Claude has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claude.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

