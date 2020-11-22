Dr. Jean Marie Houghton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houghton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Marie Houghton, MD
Dr. Jean Marie Houghton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
UMass Memorial Health Endoscopy Center21 Eastern Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 856-2500
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I am happy to have Dr. Houghton, as my Doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Houghton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houghton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houghton has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houghton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Houghton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houghton.
