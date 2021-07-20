See All General Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Jean Martucci Melo, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Pensacola, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jean Martucci Melo, MD

Dr. Jean Martucci Melo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Martucci Melo works at Gulf Coast Surgical Associates in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL, Gulf Breeze, FL and Navarre, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martucci Melo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    George C. Rees M.d. Pllc
    1717 N E St Ste 205, Pensacola, FL 32501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 437-8810
  2. 2
    Suncoast Surgical Associates
    8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9960
  3. 3
    Sculpsit Plastic Surgery PA
    1118 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 200, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 437-8600
  4. 4
    Navarre
    8880 Navarre Pkwy Ste 101, Navarre, FL 32566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 437-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr. Martucci is amazing. I was referred to him by my primary dr when my gallbladder stopped functioning well. He takes the time to listen to his patients, he is informative, kind, and truly cares. He lets you know what you can expect and when you are worried about anything, he’s available to ease your fears. Definitely a dr that sees his patients as people and not numbers. Seriously the best.
    Stephenie — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Jean Martucci Melo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669627055
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
