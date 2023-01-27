Dr. Jean Nelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Nelson, DO
Overview
Dr. Jean Nelson, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Synthesis Medical Specialties PC9463 Holly Rd Ste 103, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-3704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best! She has been treating me for 15 plus years with hyperthyroidism! So compassionate and caring! I’m blessed to have her!
About Dr. Jean Nelson, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992808430
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.