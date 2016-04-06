Dr. Jean Nusz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nusz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Nusz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean Nusz, MD
Dr. Jean Nusz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Bethesda Hospital
Dr. Nusz works at
Dr. Nusz's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn3940 Dupont Circle, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nusz?
Dr. Nusz was my OB/GYN when I was pregnant with my first baby. She was so kind, and gentle with me. I had terrible postpartum after I delivered my son, and she knew right away how to help me. She's really a great doctor.
About Dr. Jean Nusz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1568404861
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nusz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nusz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nusz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nusz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nusz works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nusz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nusz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nusz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nusz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.