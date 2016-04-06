Overview of Dr. Jean Nusz, MD

Dr. Jean Nusz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Bethesda Hospital



Dr. Nusz works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.