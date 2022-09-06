See All Ophthalmologists in Del Mar, CA
Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They completed their fellowship with ASOPRS Fellowship, Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|West Virginia University

Dr. Abboud works at Oculofacial Surgical Arts in Del Mar, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oculofacial Surgical Arts
    12845 Pointe del Mar Way Ste 100, Del Mar, CA 92014
  2. 2
    Oculofacial Surgical Arts
    8650 Genesee Ave Ste 316, San Diego, CA 92122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bell's Palsy
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bell's Palsy
Birthmark

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Sep 06, 2022
    Great experience! I got the results that I wanted with my lower blepharoplasty, it's exactly what I asked for aka for my bags to be removed. Dr Abboud advised against things I didn't need (I asked if I needed fat transfer to my under eyes) as I didn't have hollows. He explained to me that my bags are due to 'shadows' caused my the bulging fat pads. I appreciated the time he took this. He had a realistic approach and mentioned that my eyes will be improved, he can't promise a perfect result but it will be an improvement. I appreciated his honesty because a lot of surgeons promote 'perfect' as a selling point and Dr Abboud was instead very honest and real with his work. My eyes are improved greatly and it's more than I could ask for. :)
    — Sep 06, 2022
    About Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud, MD

    Specialties
    • Oculoplastic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1760776728
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • ASOPRS Fellowship, Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|West Virginia University
    Residency
    • University Of California At San Diego|University Of California San Diego
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch|Rutgers University Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

