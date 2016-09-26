Overview

Dr. Jp Achkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Achkar works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.