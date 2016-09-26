Dr. Jp Achkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jp Achkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jp Achkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (877) 384-0467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
This doctor is amazing! He is so compassionate and sincere in his desire to help his patients. He told my niece he would take care of her and he followed through with everything he said he would do. A nurse who specializes in wound care and colostomies told us that her ostomy is picture perfect.
About Dr. Jp Achkar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1467417261
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Achkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Achkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achkar has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Achkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achkar.
