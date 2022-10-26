See All Plastic Surgeons in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Jean-Paul Azzi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (41)
Map Pin Small Jupiter, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jean-Paul Azzi, MD

Dr. Jean-Paul Azzi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Azzi works at ALLERGY & ASTHMA CARE in Jupiter, FL with other offices in Palm City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azzi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Palm Beach Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery P.A.
    4495 Military Trl Ste 202, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 627-6277
  2. 2
    The Palm Beach Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery
    3658 SW 30th Ave, Palm City, FL 34990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 429-5403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Makes me look younger and less tired
    Dina — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jean-Paul Azzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821251216
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Quatela Ctr for Plas Surg
    Residency
    • The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean-Paul Azzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azzi has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

