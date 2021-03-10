Dr. Jean-Paul Guiboux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guiboux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Paul Guiboux, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Michigan Hand and Wrist PC26750 Providence Pkwy Ste 220, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 596-0412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Guiboux and Jessica, his medical assistant are the greatest. Very kind and empathetic. Dr. Guiboux explained everything he would be doing during surgery and made sure I was comfortable. Everything went just as described. Would 100% recommend Dr. Guiboux.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Guiboux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guiboux accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guiboux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guiboux has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guiboux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Guiboux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guiboux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guiboux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guiboux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.