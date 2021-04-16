Overview

Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.



Dr. Wolinsky works at Center for Spine Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.