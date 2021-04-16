See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Wolinsky works at Center for Spine Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jamie Van Gompel, MD
Dr. Jamie Van Gompel, MD
4.6 (18)
View Profile
Dr. William Krauss, MD
Dr. William Krauss, MD
2.9 (16)
View Profile
Dr. W Richard Marsh, MD
Dr. W Richard Marsh, MD
4.8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Spine Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1450, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chordoma
Myelopathy
Secondary Malignancies
Chordoma
Myelopathy
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wolinsky?

    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr. explains in detail, your problem and what to expect as time goes on. You will have no surprises
    Robert Ushman — Apr 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wolinsky to family and friends

    Dr. Wolinsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wolinsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD.

    About Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265478119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolinsky works at Center for Spine Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wolinsky’s profile.

    Dr. Wolinsky has seen patients for Chordoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jean Wolinsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.