Dr. Jean-Philippe Darche, MD

Sports Medicine
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jean-Philippe Darche, MD

Dr. Jean-Philippe Darche, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Darche works at Indian Creek Medical Pavilion in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Darche's Office Locations

    Indian Creek Medical Pavilion
    10787 Nall Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 26, 2021
    He listened to me. Appointment was set up and was done on Monday August 23rd. Have walking issues with Calcification of Achilles. He was thoughtful, listened and looked at feet & Achilles. Gave him my CD from a Podiatrist. His suggestion was on point with what I want. No surgery. PRP therapy, I have done with my knee. It really works!!! I recommend this Orthopedic Doctor.
    Martha Kapsemalis — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Jean-Philippe Darche, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1164836920
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean-Philippe Darche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darche works at Indian Creek Medical Pavilion in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Darche’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Darche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

