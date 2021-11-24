Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langevin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Langevin's Office Locations
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5361
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, patient and down-to-earth. He is extremely knowledgeable and treats his patients problems/symptoms/ailments very serious. He also explains things so that the patient understands. Most important to all patients is that he’s ALWAYS on time - never has you waiting...that is a A++ alone! I consider him to be a peer which says a lot about his character and demeanor.
About Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902047228
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Langevin has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langevin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Langevin speaks French.
