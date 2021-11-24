Overview of Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD

Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Langevin works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.