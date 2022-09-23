Dr. Geagea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean-Pierre Geagea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean-Pierre Geagea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Lebanese U Fac Med Scis and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Locations
1
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital680 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 941-7700
2
Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Thoracic Surgery25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 894-0400
3
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a stent put in a few years ago and recently switched my cardiologist to Dr Geagea. My first appt with him blew me away because he took the time to explain to me everything about my previous stent in detail and what it all meant going forward. He was so informative and compassionate! It instantly put my mind at ease and I knew going forward I was in the best hands! He saw my husband as well and he found something in his records that he questioned. He was very prompt and got all the needed testing done and put my husband on the correct medications needed. Again, he explained everything in detail and was so compassionate and we both are now so confident and at ease. I cannot even express everything in a review but that Dr Geagea is AMAZING!!
About Dr. Jean-Pierre Geagea, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104884022
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- Lebanese U Fac Med Scis
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geagea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geagea has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geagea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geagea speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Geagea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geagea.
