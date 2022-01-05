Overview of Dr. Jean-Pierre Mobasser, MD

Dr. Jean-Pierre Mobasser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Mobasser works at GOODMAN CAMPBELL BRAIN AND SPINE in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.