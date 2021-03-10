See All Neurologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD

Neurology
4.1 (42)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD

Dr. Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MS & Neuromuscular Center Of Excellence
    3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 202, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 855-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Polyneuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Polyneuropathy

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Familial Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Pseudotumoral Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Freedom Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 10, 2021
    I see Dr Schenider regularly for migraine treatment. His office staff are great, he is great and Dawn the ARNP are all great. No issues and the best of care. I highly recommend them. Six stars!
    SamanthaC — Mar 10, 2021
    About Dr. Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD

    Neurology
    • Neurology
    23 years of experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    1487691127
    • 1487691127
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Caritas St Elizabeth Med Center
    Residency
    • University Ma Hospital
    Meml Hosp
    • Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Purdue University
    • Purdue University
    Neurology
    • Neurology
