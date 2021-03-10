Dr. Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD
Dr. Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
MS & Neuromuscular Center Of Excellence3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 202, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (813) 855-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Freedom Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr Schenider regularly for migraine treatment. His office staff are great, he is great and Dawn the ARNP are all great. No issues and the best of care. I highly recommend them. Six stars!
About Dr. Jean-Raphael Schneider, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1487691127
Education & Certifications
- Caritas St Elizabeth Med Center
- University Ma Hospital
- Meml Hosp
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Purdue University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schneider speaks French and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.