Super Profile

Dr. Jean Robey, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jean Robey, MD

Dr. Jean Robey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Robey works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Robey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center
    10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 155, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 974-1763

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Terrific doctor. Excellent patient skills. Explains everything in an easy to understand format. Nice person. Good staff.
    MICHAEL KOMOROWSKI — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Jean Robey, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255377800
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Robey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robey works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center in Sun City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Robey’s profile.

    Dr. Robey has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

