Dr. Jean Russell, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jean Russell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
1
Coral Ridge Dental Arts1831 NE 45th St Ste B, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 691-3060
2
Woodmont Family Dentistry7707 N University Dr Ste 201, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 951-8182
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Russell restored my gum and then implant; tooth looks just like a brand new original. 5-Stars!
About Dr. Jean Russell, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1932594041
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
