Dr. Jean Sansaricq, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jean Sansaricq, MD

Dr. Jean Sansaricq, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.

Dr. Sansaricq works at Jean A Sansaricq MD PC in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sansaricq's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jean A Sansaricq MD PC
    524 Stanton Rd, Mobile, AL 36617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 479-0058
  2. 2
    705 Providence Estate Dr W, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 330-2152

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 18, 2016
    I had a miscarriage in 2012 & Dr. Sansaricq was awesome. He was a very nice doctor and he explained everything to my husband and he just made a horrible situation a little bit better.
    CrystalN in Mobile, AL — May 18, 2016
    About Dr. Jean Sansaricq, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376578088
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
