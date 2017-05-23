Overview

Dr. Jean Jacques Saunders, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saunders works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group ENT - Prairieville in Prairieville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.