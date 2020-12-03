Overview of Dr. Jean Schulman, MD

Dr. Jean Schulman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Schulman works at BANNER BOSWELL MEDICAL CENTER in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.