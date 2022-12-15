Overview of Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD

Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kiev Medical Institute and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Shlyak works at Jean Shlyak MD in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.