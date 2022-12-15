See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Northbrook, IL
Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD

Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kiev Medical Institute and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Shlyak works at Jean Shlyak MD in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shlyak's Office Locations

    Jean Shlyak MD
    3000 Dundee Rd Ste 215, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 764-6969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Excellent and highly knowledgeable Doctor
    Yakov Tolpin — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1851457717
    Education & Certifications

    • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    • Kiev Medical Institute
