Dr. Jean Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean Torres, MD
Dr. Jean Torres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
-
1
Premier Pediatrics118 Hospital Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 237-1252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
We love Dr. Torres and staff. He and staff are always friendly, welcoming, and nice. He listens to any concerns you may have. He sits and talks to the parents and children. He explains any and everything well. We have complete trust in his care for our children. We recommend to all our friends. Our children mainly go in for wellness/yearly visits, but they enjoy them. The staff make sure they're comfortable and feel safe even when they have to take their shots.
About Dr. Jean Torres, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275791253
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.