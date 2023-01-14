Dr. Jean Tostanoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tostanoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Tostanoski, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean Tostanoski, MD
Dr. Jean Tostanoski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
Dr. Tostanoski works at
Dr. Tostanoski's Office Locations
Hudson Valley Eye Associates, 24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 202, Hawthorne, NY 10532
Hospital Affiliations
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I always feel confident and comfortable when going in for an annual eye exam . I know I'm in the hands of the best there is. She is professional, pleasant and knowledgeable, ( In short she knows her stuff ) .
About Dr. Jean Tostanoski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
