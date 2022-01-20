Dr. Jean Ung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Ung, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean Ung, MD
Dr. Jean Ung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Ung's Office Locations
1
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
2
Dupage Medical Group Ltd.25 N Winfield Rd Ste 405, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 790-1221
3
Urology16519 S Route 59 Ste D, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 790-1221
4
Urology1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 301, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 790-1221
5
Urology430 Warrenville Rd # 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 790-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
"Dr. Ung does a great job discussing over the diagnosis in details. Prescribes the right tests, and medications as needed. Dr. Ung listens attentively to your concerns, and answers your questions in simple terms. Very compassionate urologist. Thankful to have meet Dr. Ung."
About Dr. Jean Ung, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316908312
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Brigham Womens Hosp
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Ung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ung has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ung.
