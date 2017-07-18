See All Nephrologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Jean Vickers, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (6)
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jean Vickers, MD

Dr. Jean Vickers, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Vickers works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vickers' Office Locations

    Center for Cranialspinal Surgery
    509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 203, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 286-1550
    Martin Medical Group
    500 SE Osceola St Ste 100, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 286-1550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Acne
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Nausea
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Amyloidosis
Anxiety
Asthma
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Sinusitis
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Common Cold
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Indigestion
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Kidney Disease
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2017
    Dr Vickers is right on top of everything and always gets back when she is concerned about labs or anything else. I have every trust in her and her staff
    Lorn Munson in Ft Pierce, FL — Jul 18, 2017
    About Dr. Jean Vickers, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477630648
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education
    • WV Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vickers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vickers works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vickers’s profile.

    Dr. Vickers has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vickers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vickers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vickers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vickers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vickers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

