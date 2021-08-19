See All Psychiatrists in Wausau, WI
Dr. Jean Vogel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jean Vogel, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (23)
Map Pin Small Wausau, WI
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jean Vogel, MD

Dr. Jean Vogel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Vogel works at North Central Health Care in Wausau, WI with other offices in Woodbury, CT, Merrill, WI and Antigo, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Vogel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Central Health Care
    1100 Lake View Dr, Wausau, WI 54403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 848-4600
  2. 2
    51 Sherman Hill Rd Ste A104C, Woodbury, CT 06798 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 264-5240
  3. 3
    North Central Heatlh Care
    607 N Sales St Ste 309, Merrill, WI 54452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 536-9482
  4. 4
    County of Langlade
    1225 Langlade Rd, Antigo, WI 54409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 627-6694

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Vogel?

Aug 19, 2021
I have been a patient of Dr. Vogel for 15+ years. She is an outstanding therapist, and is extremely knowledgeable regarding medications and varieties of treatment. She is a concerned, compassionate and competent professional, and I have achieved the best possible results from my therapy with her. I would certainly recommend her to family, friends and anyone looking for an experienced, competent, caring therapist.
Susan — Aug 19, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jean Vogel, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jean Vogel, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vogel to family and friends

Dr. Vogel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Vogel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jean Vogel, MD.

About Dr. Jean Vogel, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396883005
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jean Vogel, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.