Dr. Jean Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jean Wong, MD
Dr. Jean Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from State University of NY - Brooklyn Health Science Center and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 350, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1956
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 238-1241
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong has a great upbeat and comforting personality. She was very through and took her time explaining what was going on and my options. She takes her time and reviewed my past experience and answered all my questions until I was satisfied. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jean Wong, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese
- 1891988648
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- State University of NY - Brooklyn Health Science Center
- Urology
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
