Dr. Jean Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean Yang, MD
Dr. Jean Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Jean Yang MD PC153 Jericho Tpke Unit B, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 873-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was awesome with Dr. Yang and her staff.
About Dr. Jean Yang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1114977733
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
