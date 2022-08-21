See All Otolaryngologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Jean Eloy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview of Dr. Jean Eloy, MD

Dr. Jean Eloy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. 

Dr. Eloy works at Rutgers- NJMS Dept. of Ear, Nose, and Throat-Head and Neck Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eloy's Office Locations

    Neurological Institute
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6449

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 21, 2022
    My husband and I are eternally grateful to Dr. Jean Eloy for saving my husband from possible brain damage due to a sinus infection. We went in and 2 days later, Dr. Eloy performed surgery on my husband to drain his sinuses from severe fluid that was infecting my husband’s brain, causing severe, excruciating headaches. He explains everything so that you can understand exactly what he’s talking about. He has great bedside manners! Incredibly intelligent in his field! A multitude of thanks!
    D & T DePalma — Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jean Eloy, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, French Creole
    • 1295997500
    • Otolaryngology
    Dr. Jean Eloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eloy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eloy works at Rutgers- NJMS Dept. of Ear, Nose, and Throat-Head and Neck Surgery in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Eloy’s profile.

    Dr. Eloy has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eloy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eloy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

