Dr. Jeaneen Chappell, MD
Dr. Jeaneen Chappell, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Precision Dermatology Carrollton1601 W Hebron Pkwy Ste 220, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 208-7181Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Dermatology Consultants of Frisco4685 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 335-2727
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Chappell has been my derm for over 2 years now. She has helped treat my hormonal acne. I would recommend her to anyone dealing with that condition. She helped me gain my confidence and self esteem. She is very personable, honest and awesome !
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- howard university hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Dermatology
Dr. Chappell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chappell has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chappell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappell.
