Overview of Dr. Jeanette Legenza, MD

Dr. Jeanette Legenza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Legenza works at The Children's Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.