Canton, MI
Dr. Jeanette Niemisto, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (35)
Map Pin Small Canton, MI
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeanette Niemisto, MD

Dr. Jeanette Niemisto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Niemisto works at Center For Healing & Happiness in Canton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Niemisto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Healing and Happiness
    8512 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 459-1760

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 07, 2022
    She listens carefully, is well versed on all the recent psychiatric research and she is trustworthy. I highly recommend her.
    — May 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeanette Niemisto, MD
    About Dr. Jeanette Niemisto, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366463713
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanette Niemisto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemisto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niemisto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niemisto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niemisto works at Center For Healing & Happiness in Canton, MI. View the full address on Dr. Niemisto’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemisto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemisto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemisto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemisto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

