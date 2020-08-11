See All Cardiologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD

Cardiology
3.0 (20)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD

Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.

Dr. Tan works at Jeanette Tan, MD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Tan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeanette S Tan
    7812 Gateway Blvd E Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Cough
Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?

    Aug 11, 2020
    My experiences with Dr. Tan have been positive. I have observed in her a genuine care and compassion for me as a person. She has been an attentive listener and has answered my questions in a professional and true manner. I would recommend her to my own family.
    Dr. Tans Patient in El Paso — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tan to family and friends

    Dr. Tan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD.

    About Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518938810
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Francis Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of the Philippines
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.