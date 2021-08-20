Overview of Dr. Jeanine Baqai, MD

Dr. Jeanine Baqai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baqai works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.