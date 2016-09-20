Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanine Daly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanine Daly, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Locations
Northwell Health5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (631) 628-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 719-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional, kind and made us feel comfortable with the procedure she would need to do. Wonderful Dr. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Jeanine Daly, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
