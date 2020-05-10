Dr. Loncar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanine Loncar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeanine Loncar, MD
Dr. Jeanine Loncar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Loncar works at
Dr. Loncar's Office Locations
-
1
Clinic for Women, P.A. Huntsville, AL910 Adams St SE Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-7420Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Madison8337 Highway 72 W Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loncar?
Dr. Loncar is a wonderful doctor. She takes her time with her patients and really shows genuine concern.
About Dr. Jeanine Loncar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700861713
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loncar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loncar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loncar works at
Dr. Loncar has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loncar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Loncar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loncar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loncar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loncar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.