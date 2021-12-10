Dr. Jeanine Martin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanine Martin, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington900 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The journey to getting an autoimmune disease diagnosed can be long and brutal. She has a wait list, but she's worth it. She's a physician that actually sees you. She listens, looks at the big picture and does her best job to put the puzzle together. She spends the full appointment time talking with you instead of making you feel like a number. And she and her nurses are always available on the portal when I need something between appointments. Love her and her staff.
About Dr. Jeanine Martin, DO
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NSUCOM/Largo Medical Center Rheumatology
- NSUCOM/Largo Medical Center
- NSUCOM/Largo Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
