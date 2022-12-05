See All Hematologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Jeanine Werner, MD

Hematology
4.7 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeanine Werner, MD

Dr. Jeanine Werner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Werner works at Maryland Oncology Hematology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Werner's Office Locations

    Maryland Oncology - Annapolis
    810 Bestgate Rd Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 897-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Acute Leukemia
Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 05, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Werner’s since I was diagnosed with advanced stage, triple negative breast cancer in 2013. I have always felt like I was in excellent hands. She’s extremely knowledgeable and up on all of the latest treatments.
    Mary Campbell — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Jeanine Werner, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366473118
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
