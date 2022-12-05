Dr. Jeanine Werner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanine Werner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeanine Werner, MD
Dr. Jeanine Werner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Werner works at
Dr. Werner's Office Locations
Maryland Oncology - Annapolis810 Bestgate Rd Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Werner’s since I was diagnosed with advanced stage, triple negative breast cancer in 2013. I have always felt like I was in excellent hands. She’s extremely knowledgeable and up on all of the latest treatments.
About Dr. Jeanine Werner, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1366473118
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Werner speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.