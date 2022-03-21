See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jeanna Hoyt, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeanna Hoyt, MD

Dr. Jeanna Hoyt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington.

Dr. Hoyt works at Eye Associates Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoyt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates Northwest
    155 NE 100th St Ste 110, Seattle, WA 98125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 363-8855
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye Associates Northwest, Ballard
    1455 NW Leary Way Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 784-3350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Trichiasis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Trichiasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Trichiasis
Drusen
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Dry Eyes
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Blindness
Chorioretinal Scars
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contact Lens Treatment
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Esophoria
Esotropia
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 21, 2022
    As usual my visit to Dr Hoyt is always excellent. She is very thorough. Had been with her over 25 years. I had cataract surgeries on both of my eyes more than 10yrs ago and until my eyesight is excellent! Never had a problem with all my visits!
    Ana B — Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jeanna Hoyt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548246689
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanna Hoyt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoyt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoyt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoyt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoyt works at Eye Associates Northwest in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hoyt’s profile.

    Dr. Hoyt has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoyt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoyt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoyt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

