Dr. Jeanna Park, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeanna Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.

Dr. Park works at Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Burien, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Park's Office Locations

    Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecology
    820 S WOOD ST, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 996-7430
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien
    16045 1st Ave S Fl 2, Burien, WA 98148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 965-4200

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255564274
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

