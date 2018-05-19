See All Psychiatrists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Berkeley, CA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD

Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Alexander works at JEANNE ALEXANDER MD in Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeanne Alexander MD
    2920 Domingo Ave Ste 204D, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 845-9005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Agitated Depression
Anxiety
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Agitated Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?

May 19, 2018
My god Dr jean leaventhal I was Columbia the same time as you no wonder we spoke the same language hi Dr leaventhal I spent a significant part of my life either being a mental health professional or being a psych patient. You were by far the best thing that happened to me. Forever bipolar irrittabe gi feted easily distracted due to tasking. Love you. Leigh h Roth rn FCC Phd.
Leigh roth in Zihuatanejo Mexico — May 19, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alexander to family and friends

Dr. Alexander's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Alexander

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD.

About Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356413181
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York University Medical Centers, Fellow Ship In Behavioral Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York University Medical Centers, Psychitry Residency
Residency
Internship
  • New York University Rotating Medical Internship
Internship
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Californiat At Berkeley
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alexander works at JEANNE ALEXANDER MD in Berkeley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alexander’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.