Dr. Jeanne Arnold, DPM
Dr. Jeanne Arnold, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID.
Margaret Anne Schmitt1717 Lincoln Way Ste 102, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 664-0504
- 2 204 E Superior St Ste 7, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Directions (208) 265-4321
- 3 515 Pine St Ste I, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Directions (208) 265-4321
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Arnold is a wonderful dr. She is caring and knowledgeable and takes time to explain things to you. I go once a year for my diabetes check up and she is very through and helpful. I would recommend her to anyone who is looking for a really good podiatrist and an over-all good foot dr. ,
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265485882
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
